Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,914 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $67.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

