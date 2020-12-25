Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,914 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MBUU opened at $67.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.