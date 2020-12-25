Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $221,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NHI opened at $69.71 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

