Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $236,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16,277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of SPT opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $2,262,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $81,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,551 shares of company stock worth $10,823,831 over the last ninety days.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

