Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

