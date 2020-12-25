Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

