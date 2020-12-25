Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

