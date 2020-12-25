Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $435.87

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $435.87 and last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 1183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total transaction of $28,657,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,480 shares of company stock worth $162,925,674 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

