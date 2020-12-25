Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SA. BidaskClub upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE SA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. 120,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 321,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

