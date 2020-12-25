Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 66.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 2,289.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SII stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 29,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93. Sprott has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

