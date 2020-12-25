Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

JYNT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

