Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Adobe reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.86 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.74 and its 200-day moving average is $465.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

