Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBU remained flat at $$62.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,125. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,931 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

