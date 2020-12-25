Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.11. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

EFSC opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.