Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

