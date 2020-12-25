Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.