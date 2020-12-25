Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.18). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,101,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,995. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

