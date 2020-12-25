Brokerages Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT at $151.26

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.63. 1,083,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

