Brokerages Set Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target at $8.83

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

