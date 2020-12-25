Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

MT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 956,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

