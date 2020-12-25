Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,437.80

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,437.80 ($31.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) news, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total value of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,296 ($30.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,957.90. Associated British Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

