Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $34.25

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATRA stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,471.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

