Brokerages Set Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT at $23.75

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CRDF stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

