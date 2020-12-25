Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $104.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

