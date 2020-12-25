Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $101.79

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Chevron stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 3,335,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,253,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,968,000 after buying an additional 215,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

