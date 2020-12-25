Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Target Price at $13.73

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 5,710,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cloudera by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 18.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.