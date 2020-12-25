Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $53.00

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

HLF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. 212,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,715. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,209 shares of company stock worth $856,802. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

