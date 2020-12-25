Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) PT at $20.86

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of LPI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. 259,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,718. The company has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

