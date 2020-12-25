Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $41.93

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

