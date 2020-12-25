Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $12.50

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

