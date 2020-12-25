Brokerages Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) PT at $15.00

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFS opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.