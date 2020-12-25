Brokerages Set Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,335.18

Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,353 ($17.68). 968,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,187.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.56.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

