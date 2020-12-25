Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) PT at $62.00

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 184,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

