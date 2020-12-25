Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,754.71

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,754.71 ($22.93).

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92). 1,414,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,545.12. The firm has a market cap of £13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

