Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Target Price at $35.04

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,723. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

