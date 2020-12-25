Brokers Offer Predictions for Cintas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.10.

CTAS stock opened at $338.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after buying an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cintas by 708.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after buying an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

