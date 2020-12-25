Brokers Offer Predictions for National Health Investors, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NHI opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.