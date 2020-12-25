Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.82 Million

Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $71.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $283.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $285.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.25 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $292.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 171,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,502. The company has a market capitalization of $932.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.