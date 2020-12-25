Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $71.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.63 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $283.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $285.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $286.25 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $292.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $932.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

