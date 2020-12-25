Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,062,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,679,000.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.