Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,062,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,679,000.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

