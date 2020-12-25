bZx Protocol Market Cap Hits $22.99 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. bZx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bZx Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00314701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

BZRX is a token. Its launch date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,610,067 tokens. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

bZx Protocol Token Trading

