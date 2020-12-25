Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.67. Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43.

In other news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$215,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,269,782.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $241,750.

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

