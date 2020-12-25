California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,004 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,074 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $18.26 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.