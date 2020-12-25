California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 287 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.