Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

