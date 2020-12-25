Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.
In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
