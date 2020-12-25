Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.85. 218,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 956,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

