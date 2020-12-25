Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,963 ($38.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,882.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,606.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s payout ratio is 96.09%.

In other Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

