Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 271.20 ($3.54).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £846.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.46. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 302.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

