Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.26. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 95,571,240 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Velo Energy Inc and changed its name to Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited in July 2010.

