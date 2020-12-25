Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.43

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.43 and last traded at C$23.24, with a volume of 141248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 2.1360572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

