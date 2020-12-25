Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.18

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $31.96. Capcom shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of -0.45.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

